CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - 54-year-old prison inmate Kenneth Ray Sharp was pronounced dead at 6:55 pm on Sunday December 26th, 2021.

Sharp had been serving a life sentence for Kidnapping in the first degree from Cerro Gordo County back in 1995.

Sharp was housed in a hospice room of the Iowa Medical and Classification Center due to a chronic illness.

