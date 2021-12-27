New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market

SOLON, Iowa (KCRG) - According to the National Realtor’s Association, the prices of homes continued double-digit jumps last month while inventory reached historic lows.

That’s making it increasingly difficult for new home buyers to enter the market.

“It has been pretty hectic,” said Joe Klingelkutz of Iowa City.

Klingelkutz has been looking for his first home for over a year. He said he can’t find one that he can afford because the prices of homes have skyrocketed. Emilie Walsh, an Associate Broker for Keller Williams Legacy Group, said prices have gone up because of the lack of inventory. And most of the people buying homes are part of the baby boomer generation. She said the baby boomer generation has more experience when it comes to buying homes and can make offers that look more appealing than those buying for the first time.

“They’ve been through the process of buying a house before,” she said. “Even if you’re buying for the second time or selling your home, you’ve done it at least once.”

She said the reason the baby boomer generation is in the market is that they’re looking to downsize and a lack of inventory means a lack of options. Down-sizing to a smaller home means they are competing with first-time homebuyers on inventory.

Walsh said, simply put, home buyers with more experience can make offers look more desirable. Klingelhutz isn’t losing hope in finding a new home.

But while he continues to look, he wants others wanting to get into the market to remain patient.

“Giving it some time and patience is something that I’ve had to teach myself to do, and I recommend for others,” he said.

