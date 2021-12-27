Mother of world’s most premature twins hosts gala to raise money for NICU at UIHC where daughters were born

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The mother of the world’s most premature, surviving twins, is helping other parents with babies in a neonatal intensive care unit. Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt of Jesup were born at just 22 weeks and 1 day. The twins are now three-years-old.

“It’s time to take that next step of helping other people,” Jade Ewoldt said, mother of the twins.

Ewoldt founded Keeley & Kambry’s Tribe, a group that’s pending 501C3 status currently. They’ll hold their first public event on January 22nd, to give back to the NICU at the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital. That’s where the twins were born and beat all odds.

“They were both 1 pound, and then Kambry was actually 13.4 ounces,” Ewoldt explained.

They survived Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome. Their mother underwent surgery to correct it just 18 weeks into the pregnancy.

”Basically what’s happening is they’re sharing blood vessels where one twin is receiving more blood,” Ewoldt said.

The surgery was successful, but left Ewoldt at risk to deliver early, and she did, just four weeks later.

“When my water broke, I did demand to go to the University of Iowa. Their outcomes are just ranked higher than most hospitals in the United States,” she told us.

She credits the hospital for providing the meticulous care, that allowed her daughters to come home and join their older brother Koy (8) and sister Kollins (6).

“They lived at home on oxygen for two years, and they currently still have chronic lung disease,” Ewoldt said.

While it hasn’t been an easy road, the girls are doing well.

Keeley and Kambry’s Tribe will host the 22 + U Gala on January 22nd at the Jesup Golf and Country Club.

Former Hawkeye football player turned singer, Dalles Jacobus will take the stage.

He wrote the song ‘We Wave’ about the one of a kind Hawkeye Tradition where players and fans wave to the children in the hospital after the first quarter. Jacobus’, whose mom works in the NICU, says giving back through music in this way, means everything.

”Being able to you know actually kind of put my actions where my words are, and you know help support it,” he said.

“His song I could play it and I have played it 1,000 times over,” Ewoldt explained.

She and her family are big fans of the song, and are looking forward to teaming up with Jacobus for the gala, and ultimately helping families with babies in the hospital.

“I know that the girls provide hope to other families and I’m their voice so sharing their story is really important to help other families,” Ewoldt said.

Tickets for the event can be purchased here.

