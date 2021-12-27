Iowa woman charged with helping in hatchet attack on man

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been charged with helping a teenager attack a man with a hatchet in a Sioux City apartment building earlier this month.

Sioux City police said the attack was carried out on Dec. 18 to retaliate against the apartment’s occupant because that man had previously kicked the 52-year-old woman out of the apartment.

Mary Blair was arrested Saturday on several charges. Court documents say Blair let the 16-year-old into the locked apartment building and then knocked on the door of the victim’s apartment before stepping aside to let the teen enter.

The victim suffered a broken shoulder when he was struck several times with a hatchet.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.