Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa woman charged with helping in hatchet attack on man

The victim suffered a broken shoulder when he was struck several times with a hatchet.
The victim suffered a broken shoulder when he was struck several times with a hatchet.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman has been charged with helping a teenager attack a man with a hatchet in a Sioux City apartment building earlier this month.

Sioux City police said the attack was carried out on Dec. 18 to retaliate against the apartment’s occupant because that man had previously kicked the 52-year-old woman out of the apartment.

Mary Blair was arrested Saturday on several charges. Court documents say Blair let the 16-year-old into the locked apartment building and then knocked on the door of the victim’s apartment before stepping aside to let the teen enter.

The victim suffered a broken shoulder when he was struck several times with a hatchet.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County identified
Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
New home buyers struggle to purchase homes in current housing market
Iowa Boy finds $100, spends it to buy gifts for needy kids
UnityPoint workers plea for people to get vaccinated
UnityPoint workers ‘exhausted’; plead for people to get vaccinated in emotional video

Latest News

A Winter Weather Advisory, in effect from morning until evening on Tuesday, December 28, 2021,...
Wintry mix expected Tuesday causing potentially slick roads
Crack Cocaine
Dubuque man sent to federal prison for conspiring with daughter to distribute crack cocaine
“It is important for the Library to be a welcoming place for everyone in our community,” Cedar...
Cedar Rapids Public Library certified as sensory-inclusive
The Panthers will now be set to open the home Missouri Valley Conference season with the...
UNI men’s basketball cancels Wartburg game due to COVID