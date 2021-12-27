Show You Care
Iowa City sends reminder - using personal fireworks within city limits is a hefty fine

The City of Iowa City is sending a reminder to those celebrating the new year that using fireworks inside city limits is prohibited(WTAP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City is sending a reminder to those celebrating the new year that using fireworks inside city limits is prohibited and that violators will face a minimum fine of $250.

For any questions about the firework ordinance, residents are encouraged to contact Fire Marshal Brian Greer at 319-356-5257 or brian-greer@iowa-city.org.

Reports regarding the use of illegal fireworks can be made to public safety dispatchers at 319-356-6800.

Iowa City Fireworks ban
Iowa City Fireworks ban(KCRG)

