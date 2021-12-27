Show You Care
Heartlanders fall in OT to Mavericks

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 10:03 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Opening up a three game homestand, the Iowa Heartlanders suffered and overtime 6-5 loss to the Kansas City Mavericks on Sunday at Xtream Arena.

The Heartlanders took a 3-1 lead following the first period, but gave up three goals in the third that put the Mavs back in front. Ben Sokay tied the game at five apiece to earn the Iowa Heartlanders a point.

Darik Angeli scored the game-winner. It marked his second goal in the game.

The two teams will meet again on Monday. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

