Grundy County Sheriff’s Office open investigation into December 23rd death

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting autopsy results for a 41-year-old woman who died...
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting autopsy results for a 41-year-old woman who died on December 23rd.(AP GraphicsBank)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office is awaiting autopsy results for a 41-year-old woman who died on December 23rd.

Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Chestnut Street in Reinbeck Iowa, on the report of an unresponsive female. On arrival, authorities found an unresponsive Christian Jeys, before promptly transporting her to the Grundy Center Hospital. She was transported again to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC). Jeys died at UIHC on December 23rd.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 40-year-old Kevin Halladey for serious assault of a juvenile female, related to a previous incident on December 16th.
Halladey had a prior conviction for domestic abuse assault back in May 2014.

Halladey is currently in custody in the Grundy County jail on a $75,000 bond.

