Early fog, then clearing sky likely

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of fog early this morning. As the wind starts to increase after 9am, the fog threat should quickly diminish with partly cloudy sky likely the remainder of the day. Highs will be in the 30s north with lower 40s farther south. This week, we have two systems to watch. The first one arrives tomorrow morning and should bring with it an area of rain, freezing rain and snow. While overall accumulation looks low at this time, road impacts may still occur. On Wednesday, a totally separate system arrives in the afternoon and evening which will bring a chance of snow. That system also appears light at this time. Temperatures this week will be typical for the final week of December with signs of a strong cold front arriving just in time for 2022!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

