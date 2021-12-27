Dubuque man sent to federal prison for conspiring with daughter to distribute crack cocaine
Published: Dec. 27, 2021
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque father who conspired with his daughter to distribute crack cocaine, was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Monday.
47-year-old Kendell Lamont Thomas received the term after admitting in a plea agreement that he and his daughter distributed over 500 grams of crack cocaine through approximately 1000 drug-related transactions in Dubuque in 2020.
Thomas was sentenced to 37 months imprisonment and must also serve a three-year term of supervised release when his prison term ends.
