COVID Extends Iowa Women’s Basketball’s Holiday Break

Iowa Hawkeyes logo
Iowa Hawkeyes logo(AP GraphicsBank)
By Eric Page
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Holiday break for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team got an unexpected extension on Monday.

The University of Iowa has announced the game at Penn State scheduled for Thursday, December 30 has been canceled following positive COVID-19 test results within the Penn State Women’s Basketball program.

The University of Iowa says the decision was made “as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with university, local and national officials and guidelines”.

The Big Ten Conference will announce in the coming days how this game will be treated in relation to the conference’s 2021-2022 forfeiture policy.

The Hawkeyes are scheduled to host Illinois on January 2 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 2 p.m.

That game is slated to be on Big Ten Network Plus.

Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County identified
Iowa Boy finds $100, spends it to buy gifts for needy kids
UnityPoint workers plea for people to get vaccinated
UnityPoint workers ‘exhausted’; plead for people to get vaccinated in emotional video

(AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File)
Sarah Weddington, lawyer who argued Roe v. Wade, dies at 76
(AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)
Delta: Flight to Shanghai turned back because of COVID rules
First time home buyers struggling