COVID Extends Iowa Women’s Basketball’s Holiday Break

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Holiday break for the Iowa Women’s Basketball team got an unexpected extension on Monday.

The University of Iowa has announced the game at Penn State scheduled for Thursday, December 30 has been canceled following positive COVID-19 test results within the Penn State Women’s Basketball program.

The University of Iowa says the decision was made “as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with university, local and national officials and guidelines”.

The Big Ten Conference will announce in the coming days how this game will be treated in relation to the conference’s 2021-2022 forfeiture policy.

The Hawkeyes are scheduled to host Illinois on January 2 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena at 2 p.m.

That game is slated to be on Big Ten Network Plus.

