Cedar Rapids Public Library certified as sensory-inclusive

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Public Library has partnered with KultureCity to make the Library and the programs and events it hosts to be sensory-inclusive.

KultureCity is a non-profit that uses its resources to commit positive changes in the community for those with sensory needs. This initiative promotes an accommodating experience for all guests and patrons with sensory issues that visit either the Downtown or Ladd Libraries.

“It is important for the Library to be a welcoming place for everyone in our community,” Cedar Rapids Public Library Executive Director Dara Schmidt said. “Being certified sensory inclusive is an important step toward achieving our goals of access and inclusion.”

In order to complete the certification process, library staff had to be trained by leading medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags that contain noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads are now available to guests overwhelmed by the environment.

“Our communities are what shape our lives, and to know the Cedar Rapids Public Library is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing. We’re honored to partner with the Cedar Rapids Public Library to provide a truly inclusive experience for all guests,” said KultureCity Executive Director Uma Srivastava.

Those who may need to use the new sensory features can download the free KutureCity App or check the following links for information on where they can access them:

The libraries also have designated quiet areas for people who may need a quieter and more secure space.

