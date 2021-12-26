Show You Care
Vandalism threatening last runs of vintage NYC subway cars

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(AP) -NEW YORK (AP) — The celebratory last runs of vintage New York City subway cars could be in jeopardy because of vandalism. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority announced recently it would run one train of the 1960s-era cars on four Sundays beginning Dec. 19 before they are put on display at the New York Transit Museum. The New York Daily News reported Saturday that the museum’s director says someone kicked in one of the cars’ seats during the first run and that remaining runs could be canceled.

The cars are nicknamed the Brightliners. They were the first large fleet of mass-produced stainless-steel cars purchased by the MTA and have been seen in movies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

