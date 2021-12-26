Show You Care
Queen recalls ‘familiar laugh missing’ in Christmas speech

In this undated photo issued on Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records...
In this undated photo issued on Thursday Dec. 23, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England. The photograph at left shows The Queen and Prince Philip taken in 2007 at Broadlands to mark their Diamond wedding anniversary.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II in her Christmas Day message has shared the pain she felt after the death of her husband as she encouraged people everywhere to celebrate with friends and family despite the grief caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The queen said in remarks broadcast Saturday that she understood the difficulty of spending the holiday season “with one familiar laugh missing.”

The monarch delivered her address beside a framed photograph of her arm-in-arm with Prince Philip. He died in April at age 99. On her right shoulder was the same sapphire chrysanthemum brooch she wore in the photo _ a glittering statement pin that she also wore as a newlywed.

