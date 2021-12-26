Show You Care
Obama calls Desmond Tutu the world’s ‘moral compass’

FILE - Retired Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa gestures during the opening...
FILE - Retired Anglican Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa gestures during the opening concert for the soccer World Cup at Orlando stadium in Soweto, South Africa, Thursday, June 10, 2010. Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021. He was 90. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)(Hassan Ammar | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Nobel Peace Prize laureate and retired Archbishop of Cape Town Desmond Tutu is being lauded around the world after his death Sunday at age 90. Throughout the 1980s — when South Africa was gripped by anti-apartheid violence and a state of emergency gave police and the military sweeping powers — Tutu was one of the most prominent Black leaders speaking out against racist abuses. He also was a top activist against racial injustice globally and a firm supporter of LGBTQ rights and same-sex marriage.

Former U.S. President Barack Obama called Tutu " a mentor, a friend, and a moral compass for me and so many others.” The Dalai Lama said Tutu “was entirely dedicated to serving his brothers and sisters for the greater common good.”

