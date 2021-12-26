Show You Care
Northern Iowa’s final Diamond Head Classic game canceled

Northern Iowa forward Austin Phyfe (50) shoots while being guarded by Wyoming forward Hunter...
Northern Iowa forward Austin Phyfe (50) shoots while being guarded by Wyoming forward Hunter Thompson (10) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Honolulu. (AP Photo/Marco Garcia)(Marco Garcia | AP)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU, HI (KCRG) - The Northern Iowa men’s basketball team did not play in their final game of the Diamond Head Classic due to health and safety concerns with their opponent the University of Hawai’i.

The Rainbow Warriors had a limited number of players available for the game as a result of injuries and COVID-related issues.

The Panthers went 0-2 during the tournament. Their next game is set for Wednesday, December 29th against Wartburg College. They begin conference play January 2.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

