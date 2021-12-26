Show You Care
Iowa Boy finds $100, spends it to buy gifts for needy kids

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEAR LAKE, Iowa (AP) — A northern Iowa sixth-grader could have enjoyed a windfall after finding a $100 bill, but instead, he decided to use the money to buy Christmas gifts for needy kinds.

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that Jacob Boller of Clear Lake was on his way home from school earlier this month when he spotted the $100 bill on the ground. When no one came forward for the money, Jacob knew right away he wanted to use it to help children who might not get Christmas presents.

The family went to the store and purchased toys and games, then gave them to a local CPA firm that matched the donations. All told, 14 toys were donated.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

