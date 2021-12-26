Hannah's Sunday, December 26th morning forecast.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Good Morning! We’re waking up to a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the teens and 20s. It’s a great morning to drink your coffee inside. But if you have any morning plans make sure to grab a jacket as you head outside.

Clouds are expected to build today with the high temperatures reaching the upper 30s and low 40s. So it’ll be fairly warm outside. Late today a chance for a wintery mix of snow and rain is possible as a system moves through the area. The chance for rain and snow will continue through early tonight.

Monday we’ll have a partly sunny sky with temperatures in the low 40s. Another chance for wintry mix is possible on Tuesday with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday through Friday will be fairly quiet with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s. Another potential wintry mix system is possible next weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.