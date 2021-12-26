Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Christmas tree may have started fire that killed 3 members of Pa. family

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s...
The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.(KYW via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CNN) - A Christmas Day tragedy in Eastern Pennsylvania claimed three lives.

Crews were called to the scene of a house fire Saturday morning in Quakertown, a suburb of Philadelphia.

Police say three people, 41-year-old Eric King and his two sons, died in the blaze.

King’s wife and their other child were rescued from the house and hospitalized for burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but officials say the lights on the family’s Christmas tree may be to blame.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the King family. As of Saturday afternoon, more than $200,000 has been raised.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a wrecked car in northern Iowa.
Authorities say missing Iowa woman found in wrecked car
UnityPoint workers plea for people to get vaccinated
UnityPoint workers ‘exhausted’; plead for people to get vaccinated in emotional video
A graph showing the level of COVID-19 virus in Cedar Rapids wastewater. (City of Cedar Rapids)
Sewer tests suggest surge in COVID-19 in Linn County
Dubuque Wahlert played Waterloo East High School Tuesday
Alleged racist comments during Wahlert-Waterloo East basketball game has some concerned

Latest News

Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
FILE - Harvey Evans, left, and Barbara Cook arrive for a dress rehearsal of the New York...
Harvey Evans, actor in Broadway’s golden years, dies at 80
Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County