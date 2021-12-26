Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County identified

Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Fatal accident in rural Linn County(Brian Tabick)
By Phil Reed
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is identifying the man killed in a car vs bicycle accident on Christmas as 76-year-old of Terry Zabortsky of Walford.

On December 25th, at 2:25pm, Linn County Deputies, Benton County Deputies, the Iowa State Patrol, Fairfax Fire and Area Ambulance responded to the accident in front of 11609 Linn Benton Road.

Authorities say a 2017 Silver Escape was driving northbound on Linn Benton Road, when it collided with Zabortsky on his bicycle, who was also traveling northbound. Zabortsky was pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County
UnityPoint workers plea for people to get vaccinated
UnityPoint workers ‘exhausted’; plead for people to get vaccinated in emotional video
Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a wrecked car in northern Iowa.
Authorities say missing Iowa woman found in wrecked car
A graph showing the level of COVID-19 virus in Cedar Rapids wastewater. (City of Cedar Rapids)
Sewer tests suggest surge in COVID-19 in Linn County
Henry Pirtle
Linn County inmate escapes

Latest News

Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Vandalism threatening last runs of vintage NYC subway cars
Iowa Boy finds $100, spends it to buy gifts for needy kids