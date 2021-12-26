Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 3 children from North Carolina

Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy
Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By Gray News staff and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for three missing children out of Edgecombe County, North Carolina, WBTV reported.

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair, Jr. and Jayden Lawrence Braddy have all been reported missing.

Tramiyus McNair, Jayden Braddy and Orlando McNair Jr. were reported missing from Edgecombe...
Tramiyus McNair, Jayden Braddy and Orlando McNair Jr. were reported missing from Edgecombe County.(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

Tramiyus, 11, is a Black male. He is 5 feet tall and weighs about100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last wearing a t-shirt and dark gray and black basketball shorts.

Orlando, 14, is a Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing red checkered pajama pants.

Jayden, 9, is a Black male. He is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. He also has brown hair and brown eyes. Jayden was last seen wearing a black pullover hoodie with faded white on the front and black jogger sweatpants.

Police say the children were abducted by Orlando Qwantrel McNair, Sr., 34. He is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The children were last seen in Pinetops, North Carolina, but could be headed toward Raleigh, North Carolina in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with the North Carolina license tag number THP5737.

Anyone with information should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 252-641-7942 or 911.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal accident in rural Linn County
Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County
UnityPoint workers plea for people to get vaccinated
UnityPoint workers ‘exhausted’; plead for people to get vaccinated in emotional video
Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a wrecked car in northern Iowa.
Authorities say missing Iowa woman found in wrecked car
A graph showing the level of COVID-19 virus in Cedar Rapids wastewater. (City of Cedar Rapids)
Sewer tests suggest surge in COVID-19 in Linn County
Henry Pirtle
Linn County inmate escapes

Latest News

Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
COVID variant disrupts holiday travel but not shopping
Vandalism threatening last runs of vintage NYC subway cars
Iowa Boy finds $100, spends it to buy gifts for needy kids