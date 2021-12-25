Show You Care
Vinton church hosts 8th annual free holiday meal

(WDBJ)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Presbyterian Church of Vinton hosted its 8th annual free holiday meal today.

They offered a traditional Christmas ham dinner with desserts and sides for people to eat there or grab a plate to go.

Last year, only to-go and delivery orders were available because of COVID-19, but volunteers still managed to serve around 250 people, says Jeff Holmes, a member of the church.

“We appreciate the support the community’s given us over the years and the fact that, you know, every year we get to do this -- it just feels [like] it makes our Christmas brighter too,” Holmes said.

The previous pastor, who left in August, started the idea in 2014 as a way to bring church members and Vinton citizens together.

The church is in the process of finding a new pastor and plans to continue the tradition for years to come.

