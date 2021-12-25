Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Remaining Isolated

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Merry Christmas Eve! Highs today jumped into the 50s with a southerly flow of air. Tonight the weather looks cloudy with an eventual shift in the wind to the north. An isolated shower chance also remains with us. This should not affect Santa’s travel. Christmas Day stays cloudy with cooler conditions. Highs will be near 40, which is still above normal. Have a Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Wahlert played Waterloo East High School Tuesday
Alleged racist comments during Wahlert-Waterloo East basketball game has some concerned
Today marks the 66th anniversary of tracking Santa
WATCH LIVE: First Alert Santa Tracker
A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Caesars Casinos will fly gamblers from Waterloo Airport to its other casinos around the country
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.
Cedar Rapids Police say they're seeing a new type of scam
Iowa police: scammers trying new tactic to gain neighbor’s information

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Christmas Eve Showers
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast