Remaining Isolated

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Merry Christmas Eve! Highs today jumped into the 50s with a southerly flow of air. Tonight the weather looks cloudy with an eventual shift in the wind to the north. An isolated shower chance also remains with us. This should not affect Santa’s travel. Christmas Day stays cloudy with cooler conditions. Highs will be near 40, which is still above normal. Have a Merry Christmas!

