Merry Christmas!

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Merry Christmas! Our weather stays quiet and above normal as we move through Christmas night into Sunday. If you are traveling Sunday morning looks good across the upper Midwest. However later in the day, a storm moves from the Plains bringing the possibility of a wintry mix. This could last into Monday morning as well. The final week of the year looks cooler and more active. Maybe we will finally get some snow. From the First Alert Storm Team, we hope you have a very Merry Christmas!

