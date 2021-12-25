Iowa football to face former Penn State quarterback Will Levis in Citrus Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa football team looks to end the season on a high note after a disappointing loss to Michigan in the Big Ten Championship. The Hawkeyes will meet Kentucky for the first time in program history.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was a Nittany Lion last year. He threw for only 106 yards last season against the Hawkeyes. This season, Levis ranks fifth in the SEC in passing yards and fifth among quarterbacks in rushing. Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. also ranks second in the conference is rushing yards.

