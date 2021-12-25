Increase in Afghan refugees putting a strain on refugee services

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s Department of Human Services said as many as 1,000 Afghans could settle in Iowa, according to the latest estimates from resettlement agencies in Iowa. 1,000 is almost three times the state’s original capacity to serve Afghan refugees.

Lemi Tilahun, who works with refugees in Cedar Rapids, said the amount of refugees coming into the state is increasing the strain placed already on refugee services. He said groups are already working with refugees from all over the world during the COVID-19 pandemic and it is getting harder to get refugees housing, education, paperwork and transportation.

“Partially I think there’s always room for more,” Tilahun said. “But, thinking realistically, what assets and what resources do we have readily available that we could put to use?”

Tilahun said groups need a better plan to properly serve these Afghan refugees because groups are already working with refugees from all over the world. Alex Carfrae, who is a spokesperson for the Iowa Department of Human Services, said the number of refugees in Iowa are fluid and can change. He said the department is ready to support resettlement agencies, like the Catherine McAuley Center in Cedar Rapids.

The center, which has settled 250 Afghan refugees as of November, is negotiating its resettlement capacity directly with the federal government. The state has no input on the amount of refugees they accept.

Sara Zejinic, who is the director of Refugee and Immigrant Services at the Catherine McAuley Center, told TV9 in September that Iowa’s capacity could change at any point given a myriad of circumstances. She also said there is no guarantee that Iowa will receive more people than it has the capacity to properly resettle.

“So, if we don’t have capacity locally at any point we are able to say so and the case would be allocated to a different resettlement office,” Zejinic wrote in September.

Emails show state officials were confused and waiting for information on Afghan refugees days before Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. The records, which our KCRG-TV9 i9 Investigative Team received through a public records request, show employees at the Iowa Department of Human Services identifying inconsistencies in federal policy. They blamed the errors on the speed and waited on clarifications.

Emails also show state refugee coordinators requesting more frequent information about arrivals, a federal official acknowledging it couldn’t provide training because of the urgency to get people out of Afghanistan, and paperwork being translated into the proper languages while Afghanistan was falling.

