Bicyclist killed in rural Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A bicyclist died after being hit by an SUV Saturday afternoon in rural Linn County. It happened at 4:25pm in front of 11609 Linn Benton Road.

Authorities say the bicyclist collided with a Ford Escape. The rider of the bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identification is being withheld until the family is notified.

Traffic on Linn Benton Road was temporarily closed and rerouted while officials cleaned up the scene. Linn Benton Road has since reopened.

The accident is under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

