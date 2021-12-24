Show You Care
What to do with your holiday trash

Volunteers wrapping gifts for the Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley(WVLT)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The US is estimated to produce 4.6 million pounds of wrapping paper every year. And once the presents are opened up that paper can pile up.

Once you’ve ripped open those the big thing to remember is wrapping paper is not recyclable, and the same goes for tissue paper.

“That’s one of the big questions we get every year. With wrapping paper, we tell folks just throw it away. Even if it says it’s recyclable. Don’t mess around with that a lot of times there’s a sheen or coating on it that makes it not recyclable,” said Joe Horaney, Communications Director from Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste.

Another thing people may be looking to get rid of after the season is old holiday lights. These are recyclable but do not just put them in your curbside bin. Instead, take them to the agency’s resource recovery building along with other electronics.

“If you do want to recycle them, you can’t put them in your curbside containers, but you can bring them out here we take them for no charge as part of our electronics recycling program,” said Horaney.

You can also recycle textiles at the resource recovery if you get rid of clothes after the holiday.

“Bring out those textiles, bring out the cardboard, bring out the electronics, the only electronics that we have our charge for our TVs and monitors. And it’s $15 per unit regardless of size and weight,” said Horaney.

Horaney says it is important to be aware of what you are recycling so the piles do not get contaminated.

“If you get too many things that can’t be recycled mixed with the good recyclables, that entire load is going to get thrown out. So you think you might be making difference, but actually, you’re going to end up getting everything thrown away. So all the good, you know, aluminum, tin cans, the good paper, the cardboard, the plastics, ones and twos, those are gonna get thrown out if there’s too much wrapping paper, Christmas cards, plastic bags, Styrofoam, those things can’t be recycled,”

The Waste Agency’s holiday hours can be found here.

As reminder trash pick up may be adjusted due to the holiday. For the City of Cedar Rapids adjustments click here. For the City of Marion click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

