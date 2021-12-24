UnityPoint workers ‘exhausted’; plead for people to get vaccinated in emotional video
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint workers bared their hearts in an emotional plea for people to get vaccinated.
The video shows workers begging for people to get vaccinated and to spread the importance of it to friends and family members. COVID has stretched workers thin, and they say they can’t go on like this.
You can view the video below.
