UnityPoint workers ‘exhausted’; plead for people to get vaccinated in emotional video

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint workers bared their hearts in an emotional plea for people to get vaccinated.

The video shows workers begging for people to get vaccinated and to spread the importance of it to friends and family members. COVID has stretched workers thin, and they say they can’t go on like this.

You can view the video below.

Sounding the Alarm for Healthcare Workers We are at war with COVID-19 and there’s only one way to end it. Get vaccinated. Get your booster. Tell others to do the same. Listen to our teams bare their hearts and spread this message. We can't go on like this. Help us make sure we can continue to care for you: https://uph.link/05a293 Posted by UnityPoint Health on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.