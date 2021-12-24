Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

UnityPoint workers ‘exhausted’; plead for people to get vaccinated in emotional video

UnityPoint workers plea for people to get vaccinated
UnityPoint workers plea for people to get vaccinated(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint workers bared their hearts in an emotional plea for people to get vaccinated.

The video shows workers begging for people to get vaccinated and to spread the importance of it to friends and family members. COVID has stretched workers thin, and they say they can’t go on like this.

You can view the video below.

Sounding the Alarm for Healthcare Workers

We are at war with COVID-19 and there’s only one way to end it. Get vaccinated. Get your booster. Tell others to do the same. Listen to our teams bare their hearts and spread this message. We can't go on like this. Help us make sure we can continue to care for you: https://uph.link/05a293

Posted by UnityPoint Health on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Wahlert played Waterloo East High School Tuesday
Alleged racist comments during Wahlert-Waterloo East basketball game has some concerned
Cedar Rapids Police say they're seeing a new type of scam
Iowa police: scammers trying new tactic to gain neighbor’s information
A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Caesars Casinos will fly gamblers from Waterloo Airport to its other casinos around the country
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.

Latest News

Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine...
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden administration's vaccine mandate
A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of those tornadoes...
Family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost amid storm damage