Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

United Airlines cancels over 100 Christmas Eve flights due to omicron

United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight...
United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights according to flight tracking site FlightAware.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines has canceled more than a hundred Christmas Eve flights, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.

In a company memo, United said it’s had to “cancel some flights” because of the coronavirus omicron variant.

It said the nationwide spike in omicron cases this week has had a direct impact on its flight crews and the people who run its operations.

It said it’s notifying customers of the cancelations ahead of them coming to the airport.

United apologized for the disruption and said it’s working hard to rebook as many people as possible and get them on their way for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atkins City Council votes on public censure for council member
Atkins City Council votes to censure councilmember during special session
Matthew Glenn Barth
Winthrop man sentenced to 25 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to expand nationwide
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it
[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine...
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden administration's vaccine mandate
A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of those tornadoes...
Family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost amid storm damage
Police say a shooting occurred Thursday night at a shopping mall in suburban Chicago.
1 person in custody after shooting at suburban Chicago mall
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death