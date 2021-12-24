Show You Care
TSA officer saves infant who stopped breathing at airport

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer Cecilia Morales jumps over a conveyor belt...
Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officer Cecilia Morales jumps over a conveyor belt at security checkpoint to assist mother with unresponsive baby, performing life saving maneuver on Dec. 9, 2021 at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:37 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newly released video shows a security officer leaping over conveyor belt rollers and saving a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a New Jersey airport security checkpoint.

The footage from Newark Liberty International Airport was released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. It shows TSA officer Cecilia Morales springing into action to resuscitate the child Dec. 9 after his mother picked him up from a car carrier and noticed he wasn’t breathing. Morales is an EMT who has been a TSA officer for about two months.

She told the agency that she performed the infant Heimlich maneuver.

