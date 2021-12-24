Show You Care
Sewer tests suggest surge in COVID-19 in Linn County

By Adam Carros
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Testing for COVID-19 in the Cedar Rapids wastewater system suggests COVID-19 cases may be surging even more than test data shows.

The City of Cedar Rapids joined a national testing program to monitor the level of COVID-19 virus in the city’s wastewater. A company called Biobot developed the tests to monitor the concentration of the virus in the water we flush down the drain. That level has typically mirrored rises and falls of positive tests in communities across the country.

Data from the past two weeks for Cedar Rapids wastewater shows a significant jump in the level of COVID-19 virus. The data shows virus load topping 2,000,000 copies per liter after struggling to top 500,000 until November. The level dipped to about 1.5 million the week of December 13th, the most recent data published. That increase comes as COVID-19 cases in Linn County have risen in recent weeks but not as sharply as the viral load in the sewers.

A graph showing the level of COVID-19 virus in Cedar Rapids wastewater. (City of Cedar Rapids)
A graph showing the level of COVID-19 virus in Cedar Rapids wastewater. (City of Cedar Rapids)(City of Cedar Rapids)

“This information will continue to contribute to our understanding of the presence and activity level of COVID-19 in our metro area,” the city says in a description of the program on its website. “Research from the study may also contribute to developing methods and techniques that could be useful in future illness tracking and predictions of contagious spread.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

