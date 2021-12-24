One arrest in shooting outside Jim’s Foods in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to a shooting outside a grocery store in Cedar Rapids.

Court documents show Tyson Hale Jr. faces several charges including attempted murder.

The shooting happened outside of Jim’s Foods on the night of December 2.

Officers received a call about gunshots in the area of the store at 812 6th Street Southwest.

Police said a victim walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound a short time later.

Court documents show Hale admitted he fired his weapon at the victim as the person walked out of the store.

But Hale claims he didn’t intend to kill the victim.

