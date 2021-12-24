Show You Care
North Liberty pantry sees need for financial donations after the holidays

By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Every year, the North Liberty Community Pantry gets an overwhelming amount of food and clothing donations. According to Services Coordinator, Mike Lawler, the need for donations extends beyond holiday feasts and gifts.

“There’s always people moving from new areas, so maybe they haven’t experienced the winter before. We’re happy to be able to provide that information, provide those coats, and get people prepared for the season,” said Lawler.

Nine year volunteer, Judy Bornkessel sees the need increase every year.

“Our donors will bring by such items specifically for our families holiday meals and so that’s always great,” said Bornkessel.

While even those food items can last a while in their pantry after the holidays, she says the best way for people to give back to those in their community is by donating money.

“The pantry can purchase five pounds of food for every one dollar donated,” said Bornkessel.

Both Bornkessel and Lawler say the best thing for the pantry this winter season is consistent donations so they can better help families in the area.

To learn more about donations, click here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

