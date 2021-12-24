Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Neighbor said man killed his pet kangaroo, alleging it attacked his wife

Carter the Kangaroo died at the hands of a neighbor, his owner said.
Carter the Kangaroo died at the hands of a neighbor, his owner said.(Source: Viewer contributed photo/WSMV/Gray News)
By Michael Warrick
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV/Gray News) - A Sumner County man is outraged that his neighbor strangled his pet kangaroo after it allegedly attacked the neighbor’s wife, saying the kangaroo died unnecessarily.

Chris Lea, who owns several kangaroos, said his 5-foot, 60-pound kangaroo Carter died after his neighbors came onto his fenced-in property. Police believe the couple were trying to help get Carter back into his normal enclosure, which he had left.

“(My neighbors) made it sound like (the kangaroos) were out in their property, and they’ll get after dogs and whatnot, but that wasn’t the case,” Lea told WSMV. “They never left our property.”

Lea claimed his neighbors called him, asking him if they could help guide the kangaroos back where they normally stay. Lea said he asked the couple to hold on as he was racing home. That’s when investigators believe the kangaroo attacked Lea’s neighbor before her husband stepped in and allegedly strangled the animal.

Lea said his neighbor called him on the phone during the incident.

“And he says, ‘I’m strangling the kangaroo now. He grabbed my wife. I’m going to kill him. He’s dangerous. Y’all need to keep your (expletive) animals contained,’” said Lea, recounting what his neighbor told him on the phone. “They were contained. They were still in my perimeter fence on my property.”

No charges have been filed in the incident, but Lea said he’s exploring a potential civil lawsuit.

“It’s a lot of unknown answered questions that will probably never be answered, to be honest with you,” said Lee, who hopes criminal charges will be filed. “We love these animals like they’re our kids. He didn’t deserve to be choked and strangled to death.”

Neither of the neighbors were seriously hurt, but the Leas are hoping for some sort of restitution.

WSMV reached out to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office about the incident but did not receive an immediate response.

Copyright 2021 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Wahlert played Waterloo East High School Tuesday
Alleged racist comments during Wahlert-Waterloo East basketball game has some concerned
Cedar Rapids Police say they're seeing a new type of scam
Iowa police: scammers trying new tactic to gain neighbor’s information
A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Caesars Casinos will fly gamblers from Waterloo Airport to its other casinos around the country
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.

Latest News

Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine...
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden administration's vaccine mandate
A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of those tornadoes...
Family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost amid storm damage