Multi-vehicle accident in Dubuque sends three to the hospital
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:57 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police responded to the 200 block of John F. Kennedy Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident.
Police responded at approximately 11:21 am on Friday and discovered three vehicles involved in the accident. Three adults were transported to local hospitals for treatment of what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident is under investigation.
