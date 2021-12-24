Multi-vehicle accident in Dubuque sends three to the hospital

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque police responded to the 200 block of John F. Kennedy Road for a report of a motor vehicle accident.

Police responded at approximately 11:21 am on Friday and discovered three vehicles involved in the accident. Three adults were transported to local hospitals for treatment of what appears to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.