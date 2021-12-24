Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County Sheriff explains how reserve officers function within a department

Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids
Active police presence in Northeast Cedar Rapids(KCRG)
By Brian Tabick
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:35 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 1,000 police officers and sheriff’s deputies in Iowa work for mostly free. They’re reserve officers and work somewhat differently in each department.

KCRG-TV9 started looking into the Reserve Officer Peace Officer function within the law enforcement agencies after Scott Fruehling, a Cedar Rapids Reserve Police Officer, was hurt while trying to make a traffic stop.

Cedar Rapids police said the vehicle accelerated towards the reserve officer and hit him. That’s when police said Fruehling fired his weapon. This happened on Center Street Northeast on December 17th.

“Reserve Officers have been around forever,” said Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner.

Sheriff Gardner said reserve officers have a long history in the state of Iowa. That’s how he got his start in law enforcement. That was how he got his start in law enforcement.

“I became a reserve officer purely with an intent to become a deputy,” he said.

Gardner said he has 30 reserve officers also known as “specialty deputies” within the department. Those officers are volunteers. They make a single dollar a year to be considered employees with the department and receive benefits and insurance. That’s similar to the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

“These officers assume the exact same authority as a full-time officer,” he said. “Once they go to the certification process and receive the blessing from the state, they can assume the exact same arrest powers as full-time authorities.”

Gardner said each department utilizes the position differently within the state law that outlines how reserve officers function. Specialty deputies patrol the Cedar River from Memorial Day to Labor Day and work during public relations events as well as riding with full-time deputies.

“The law says very clearly that you can’t use reserve officers to replace full-time officers,” he said. “It says very clearly that you can’t reduce the number of full-time officers that you have just because you have several reserve officers. They’re meant to assist and help out, but not replace.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say they're seeing a new type of scam
Iowa police: scammers trying new tactic to gain neighbor’s information
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Caesars Casinos will fly gamblers from Waterloo Airport to its other casinos around the country
Dubuque Wahlert played Waterloo East High School Tuesday
Alleged racist comments during Wahlert-Waterloo East basketball game has some concerned
Police lights
Six people charged in connection to multiple crimes in Henry County, IA

Latest News

Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine...
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden administration's vaccine mandate
A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of those tornadoes...
Family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost amid storm damage