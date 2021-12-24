Linn County inmate ecapses

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On December 22nd, inmate Henry Lee Pirtle failed to return to jail after being granted a court-ordered furlough from the Linn County Correctional Center.

Pirtle is a black male, 5′08″, 160 pounds, and has a distinctive “319″ tattoo on his face. He was serving time for assault charges and possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on his potential whereabouts, please contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 319-892-6100 or the Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.

