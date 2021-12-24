Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need

By Libbie Randall
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Nialle Sylvan, owner of the Haunted Bookshop, acts as a Santa Claus each December. She gets to pick out books, toys, and games for many children in the Iowa City area.

“With the pandemic, we weren’t letting anybody into the building and we really missed the holiday cheer,” she told TV-9.

The shop’s project called “Surprise me Bags” started last year. People can give a certain amount of money through donation. That money goes towards books and other items in the store.

“We let people write in with a description, favorite color, favorite food, maybe a book that they have liked, and we pick things out for people who are nominated,” said Sylvan.

This year, one donor helped lift the project to new heights.

“A mysterious benefactor who must remain nameless at her request sent us $500 just to give away,” said Sylvan.

After that, more and more people found out about the anonymous cause and joined the efforts.

This year, they were able to raise even more than that and donate gifts to at least 20 children.

“The generosity of Iowans has amazed me all my life, but this outpouring of support for people who have had such a bad time is really extraordinary.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atkins City Council votes on public censure for council member
Atkins City Council votes to censure councilmember during special session
Matthew Glenn Barth
Winthrop man sentenced to 25 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to expand nationwide
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it
[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine...
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden administration's vaccine mandate
A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of those tornadoes...
Family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost amid storm damage