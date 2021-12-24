Show You Care
Green and Mild Christmas Ahead

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The countdown is just about through. Christmas Eve looks to be very mild across the state. Highs jump into the 50s. Isolated rain showers are possible on Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. As the wind shifts to the north on Christmas Day the temperature falls into the 30s for highs. Keep an eye out for another system that could affect us for your travels home on Sunday. During the afternoon and night, a wintry mix is possible. Have a great night and a safe holiday season.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

