Ely woman coordinates with country singer Jay Allen to host benefit concert in honor of mom who died of rare form of dementia

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Country artist and Cedar Falls native Jay Allen will perform in Cedar Rapids next month, to raise money for a rare form of dementia. It’s something Kathleen Kelley of Ely helped to set up to honor her mother who died earlier this year of Frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

Deborah Sexton, was diagnosed with FTD at just 67.

”We were told that there was no treatment, and no cure, and that it was terminal,” Kelley explained.

She says FTD is often confused with Alzheimer’s, but typically impacts younger people and changes personality, more than memory. Her mother, known as Grandma Dede to her grandkids, died in February, three years after diagnosis.

“It is a death sentence when it’s diagnosed and it’s hard to sit back as a loved one and know that there’s nothing you can do besides love them,” Kelley said.

Now she wants to help others dealing with the deadly disease, by donating to FTD research. That’s where Jay Allen and his musical talent come in. The singer, understands. He lost his mother to early-onset Alzheimer’s, and wrote a song about it called ‘Blank Stares.’

All of the money from ticket sales at the Cedar Rapids event on January 15th at NorthPoint, will go to the Association for FTD in Kelley’s mother’s name.

”I love the one on one interaction to you know for someone like Kathleen to reach out to me and want me to come and play and you know talk about the loss of her mother. I think there’s a lot of healing through connectivity,” Allen told us.

“Even in hard times, even in immense loss and pain, you can still find good. You can still turn it around and you can help others and you can even just be a support for other because someday you might be that person that understands what somebody else is going through,” Kelley said.

