Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque Symphony Orchestra postpones January ‘Rock’ concert

All tickets for the performance will be honored for the new date, which will be announced later...
All tickets for the performance will be honored for the new date, which will be announced later in January.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra announced that due to the growing presence of the Omicron variant in the state, that they will be postponing their Ultimate Rock Hits shows that were scheduled on January 14th and 15th, 2022.

All tickets for the performance will be honored for the new date, which will be announced later in January.

“At the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, the safety of our audience, our musicians & staff, and guest artists is paramount,” states Executive Director Mark Wahlert. “The Covid-19 virus continues to pose significant challenges to public performances, sporting events, and other mass gatherings both locally and across the country. 

Unfortunately, the new Omicron variant is proving to be significantly more contagious, and infectious disease experts are currently predicting some of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic will follow in the weeks immediately after the holidays. We apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause but know that we’re doing our best to keep you safe while still honoring our commitments for hosting this special concert.”

The Orchestra will issue refunds after the new concert dates have been established.

To get updates on the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and their future performances, you can sign up for their newsletter at this link here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dubuque Wahlert played Waterloo East High School Tuesday
Alleged racist comments during Wahlert-Waterloo East basketball game has some concerned
Cedar Rapids Police say they're seeing a new type of scam
Iowa police: scammers trying new tactic to gain neighbor’s information
A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Caesars Casinos will fly gamblers from Waterloo Airport to its other casinos around the country
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.
100 year old man has eaten Wheaties for breakfast every morning for decades. Now he’s on the box.

Latest News

Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Mayor John Lundell swears in eight officers to Coralville Police Department
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Iowa City book shop raises more than $500 to gift books to children in need
Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of those tornadoes...
Family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost amid storm damage
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine...
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden administration's vaccine mandate