Dubuque Symphony Orchestra postpones January ‘Rock’ concert

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra announced that due to the growing presence of the Omicron variant in the state, that they will be postponing their Ultimate Rock Hits shows that were scheduled on January 14th and 15th, 2022.

All tickets for the performance will be honored for the new date, which will be announced later in January.

“At the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, the safety of our audience, our musicians & staff, and guest artists is paramount,” states Executive Director Mark Wahlert. “The Covid-19 virus continues to pose significant challenges to public performances, sporting events, and other mass gatherings both locally and across the country.

Unfortunately, the new Omicron variant is proving to be significantly more contagious, and infectious disease experts are currently predicting some of the worst outbreaks of the pandemic will follow in the weeks immediately after the holidays. We apologize for any inconvenience this change may cause but know that we’re doing our best to keep you safe while still honoring our commitments for hosting this special concert.”

The Orchestra will issue refunds after the new concert dates have been established.

