Dubuque inmate escapes on work release

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are on the lookout for an inmate that failed to report back to the Dubuque Residential Facility after leaving on a work release.

Damien Lawrence Hunt is a 38-year-old white male who is 5′9″ and weighs 197 pounds. He was convicted of Arson in the first degree and other charges in Pottawattamie County.

If anyone was information on Hunt’s whereabouts, they should contact local police.

