Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Christmas Eve Showers

By Joe Winters
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christmas Eve is upon us. Weather-wise our milder trend from the fall continues into the early part of winter. Highs today will jump into the 50s with a southerly flow of air. Isolated rain showers are also possible, but will remain light. Tonight the weather looks cloudy with an eventual shift in the wind to the north. This dries us out after an early morning chance for a shower dissipates. Christmas Day stays cloudy with cooler conditions. Highs will be near 40, which is still above normal. Have a Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids Police say they're seeing a new type of scam
Iowa police: scammers trying new tactic to gain neighbor’s information
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
A man takes pictures of Caesars Palace hotel and casino in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Caesars Casinos will fly gamblers from Waterloo Airport to its other casinos around the country
(FILE)
Fairfield nurse has license suspended following accusations of improper relationship with an underage patient
Dubuque Wahlert played Waterloo East High School Tuesday
Alleged racist comments during Wahlert-Waterloo East basketball game has some concerned

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Green and Mild Christmas Ahead
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast