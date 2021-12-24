Christmas Eve Showers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christmas Eve is upon us. Weather-wise our milder trend from the fall continues into the early part of winter. Highs today will jump into the 50s with a southerly flow of air. Isolated rain showers are also possible, but will remain light. Tonight the weather looks cloudy with an eventual shift in the wind to the north. This dries us out after an early morning chance for a shower dissipates. Christmas Day stays cloudy with cooler conditions. Highs will be near 40, which is still above normal. Have a Merry Christmas!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.