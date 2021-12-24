Cedar Rapids hosted USA Curling National Championships canceled due to COVID

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - USA Curling will not be moving forward with the 2022 Men’s and Women’s U.S. National Curling Championships scheduled for January 2nd-9th, 2022, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

This is the second consecutive year the event has been canceled in Cedar Rapids due to COVID numbers rising.

“The overall health and safety of our athletes, coaches, volunteers, and partners associated with putting on our National Championships is our highest priority,” Jeff Plush, USA Curling Chief Executive Officer said. “Based on consultation with our medical team, this is the right decision, as it’s paramount to protect our athletes, minimize risk, and ultimately side with caution.”

Cedar Rapids Curling will still host several public learn-to-curl events leading up to the 2022 Winter Olympics.

