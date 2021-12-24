Authorities say missing Iowa woman found in wrecked car

EAGLE GROVE, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified the body of a woman found dead inside a wrecked car in northern Iowa.

The Globe Gazette in Mason City reports that 42-year-old Tonya Collins had been missing since last week. The Wright County sheriff’s office says she was found inside her 2019 Nissan Rogue, which was wrecked in a creek bed on the western edge of Eagle Grove.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene from injuries she sustained in the crash.

