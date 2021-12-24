Alleged racist comments during Wahlert-Waterloo East basketball game has some concerned

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Some students and parents say they heard a racist comment shouted during this week’s Dubuque Wahlert girls’ basketball game against Waterloo East, but Holy Family Schools, which runs Wahlert, says they hear something else that’s not racist at all.

East parents and students say Wahlert students yelled “Monkey” at students, saying they also used the ‘N word and made monkey noises at East players, but Wahlert leaders say what you really here is “Go Eags” which they claim is a chant for the Walhert Golden Eagles.

El Sara Greer helps out with the Waterloo East girls’ basketball team and works at East High. She was at the game and says it got heated at times. Greer says she heard the student yell Monkey. She is not buying the “Go Eags” explanation.

“Why wouldn’t you say Eagles if that’s what you wanted to say?” she said. “They had never said Go Eag the JV game, they had never said “GO Eags” the rest of the game, why would you say that out of nowhere?”

Greer says some of her athletes told her they also heard Wahlert students use a racial slur. “I did not hear it, my teammates heard it and when they were walking by,” said Gree. “They said coach, El Sara, they were saying the N-Word. They said it, there’s nothing else it could have been.”

In a statement sent to TV-9 Holy Family say:

Dear Golden Eagle Community:

Today, Wahlert Catholic High School and Holy Family Catholic Schools administrators were made aware of accusations made on social media alleging misconduct among students in the Wahlert Catholic fan section during last night’s girls’ basketball game against Waterloo East High School.

The statements allege our students directed mocking behaviors and racial slurs toward Waterloo East student-athletes. We take allegations of this nature deeply seriously and do not tolerate such behaviors when founded.

We feel it is important for our community to be aware that Holy Family has conducted a thorough investigation of the circumstances. Numerous individuals, including students, parents, coaches, referees, and administrators, who were present at the game, have been interviewed. Footage of the alleged behavior has been closely reviewed, and Holy Family representatives have been in direct contact with representatives of the Waterloo Community School District to fully understand the circumstances surrounding last night’s game.

Central to the allegation is a video presented as evidence of the misconduct. We believe there has been a misinterpretation of a common Eagle’s Nest chant, “Go Eags,” resulting in an unfair judgment of our students’ character.

Our investigation has brought to light no credible evidence of inappropriate behavior at last night’s game. Rather, in this instance, all evidence calls to light the strong character of our community.

Yours in Christ,

Phil Bormann, Holy Family Chief Administrator

Ron Meyers, Wahlert Catholic High School Principal

Mariah Reeves, Wahlert Catholic High School Associate Principal

Tom English, Wahlert Catholic High School Activities Director

