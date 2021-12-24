Show You Care
2 killed in Kentucky restaurant shooting

By Dustin Vogt and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Police have made an arrest after two people were killed in a shooting at a crowded Okolona restaurant on Thursday night.

Charged with two counts of murder is 21-year-old Karson Reitz of Shepherdsville, WAVE reported.

Calls came in around 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting at the Roosters, police confirmed.

Louisville Metro Police Department Major Dave Allen said officers arrived and found two men who were shot.

One of the men was shot inside the restaurant and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other wounded man was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

The coroner’s office identified the two victims as Michael Miller, 48, and Bradley Cross, 51.

Police said the suspect was seen on security video displaying the firearm and discharging it, hitting the two victims. The suspect gave a statement to police admitting to the shooting.

“It’s horribly tragic anytime this happens, especially on a week like this,” Allen said. “The department itself has had a rough week, so for these officers to be back out here in something like this, and then working with family members, the homicide unit as well, it’s just a difficult time to see for anyone.”

