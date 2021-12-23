Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Universal Orlando reinstates mask rule as COVID cases rise

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO (AP) — Universal Orlando is reinstating its mask requirements beginning Christmas Eve as COVID-19 cases are surging as a result of the omicron variant.

Daily cases of coronavirus have quadrupled in the past week in Florida. Hospitalizations have increased by 12%.

Walt Disney World hasn’t announced any decision to reinstate facial coverings yet.

Universal Orlando says masks will be required at all public indoor locations and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the lines to when they leave.

The park has had a busy holiday season with popular rides this week reporting waits of up to three hours.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atkins City Council votes on public censure for council member
Atkins City Council votes to censure councilmember during special session
Matthew Glenn Barth
Winthrop man sentenced to 25 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to expand nationwide
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it
[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of those tornadoes...
Family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost amid storm damage
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine...
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden administration's vaccine mandate
A group of migrant families walk from the Rio Grande, the river separating the U.S. and Mexico...
US has reunited 100 children separated from parents under Trump administration
Some Cedar Rapids firefighters helped Santa with some early deliveries of Christmas gifts to...
Cedar Rapids firefighters deliver Christmas gifts to senior citizens