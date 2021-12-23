Tiffin City Council member retires after 35 years on the council

TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Jim Bartels will retire as a member of the Tiffin City Council after three and a half decades of service. This made him one of the longest-serving city council members in the entire state of Iowa.

During his tenure - which began in 1986 - Tiffin has become one of the fastest-growing cities in the state with a population of 4,512 according to the U.S. Census compared to a population of roughly 450 people when he first joined the city council. He received praise from the mayor of Tiffin for his years of service as well as a hat of his favorite team the Chicago Cubs signed by his coworkers.

Jim plans to spend his retirement keeping up to date on what goes on in Tiffin as well as spending time with his family and watching his beloved Cubs.

