Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Texas board withdraws pardon recommendation for George Floyd

FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral...
FILE- A button that reads "I can't breathe," adorns the jacket of a mourner before the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. Political observers are watching whether Texas' governor will posthumously pardon Floyd for a 2004 arrest before the end of the year.(Godofredo A. Vásquez/Houston Chronicle via AP, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas board has withdrawn a unanimous pardon recommendation for George Floyd over a 2004 drug arrest in Houston.

The Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles says it had identified “procedural errors” in how pardons were issued this year.

The same board in October had unanimously recommended that Floyd be pardoned over his arrest by a Houston police officer whom prosecutors have since accused of falsifying his casework.

Floyd lived in Houston for much of his life before his death in 2020 in the custody of a white Minneapolis police officer.

Allison Mathis, a public defender in Houston who submitted the pardon application on behalf of Floyd, called the last-minute withdraw a “ridiculous farce.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Atkins City Council votes on public censure for council member
Atkins City Council votes to censure councilmember during special session
Matthew Glenn Barth
Winthrop man sentenced to 25 years in prison for lascivious acts with a child
Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee to expand nationwide
Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it
[none]
Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case

Latest News

Dogs from a puppy mill in Iowa are adjusting to life in the real world in Kansas City, Missouri.
Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in Kansas City, Missouri
A family is searching for a photo of a fallen sailor it says got lost in one of those tornadoes...
Family searches for photo of fallen sailor lost amid storm damage
The U.S. Supreme Court says it will hear arguments on the Biden administration’s vaccine...
Supreme Court to hear arguments on Biden administration's vaccine mandate
Internet service provides will reach out to EBB recipients about what steps they need to take...
Discounted internet service program in Dubuque extended till March
Former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter was found guilty on all counts in the killing...
Kim Potter found guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright's killing